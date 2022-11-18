Is TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $3.78 in the prior trading day, TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TTI) closed at $3.77, down -0.26%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 999154 shares were traded. TTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6800.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TTI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 03, 2021, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $3.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its Underperform to Outperform on February 02, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $3.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 27 when McNiven Roy bought 2,500 shares for $3.35 per share. The transaction valued at 8,375 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

McNiven Roy bought 7,500 shares of TTI for $25,500 on Sep 26. The Sr. Vice President now owns 7,500 shares after completing the transaction at $3.40 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, SULLIVAN WILLIAM D, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 200,471 shares for $3.56 each. As a result, the insider received 713,945 and left with 233,369 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TETRA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 55.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TTI has reached a high of $5.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0870, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9850.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.28M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 128.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.78M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TTI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.67M with a Short Ratio of 2.77M, compared to 2.51M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.08% and a Short% of Float of 2.16%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and $0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.31, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.37 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $135.13M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $139.8M to a low estimate of $132.6M. As of the current estimate, TETRA Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $105.2M, an estimated increase of 28.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $144.2M, an increase of 27.40% less than the figure of $28.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $151.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $140M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $562.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $544.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $550.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $388.27M, up 41.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $638.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $672.3M and the low estimate is $610M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.