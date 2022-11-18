Is this a Prime Time To acquire Cerus Corporation (CERS) stock

After finishing at $3.95 in the prior trading day, Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) closed at $3.84, down -2.78%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 798868 shares were traded. CERS stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CERS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 26, 2020, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on February 26, 2020, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Swisher Daniel N JR sold 12,500 shares for $3.91 per share. The transaction valued at 48,875 led to the insider holds 113,808 shares of the business.

Menard Chrystal sold 10,000 shares of CERS for $51,800 on Aug 15. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 164,871 shares after completing the transaction at $5.18 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, Benjamin Richard J, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $5.12 each. As a result, the insider received 51,194 and left with 172,665 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CERS has reached a high of $7.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7060, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.8007.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.36M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.23M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 177.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 171.72M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CERS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.13M with a Short Ratio of 6.64M, compared to 6.89M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.03% and a Short% of Float of 4.16%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.19 and -$0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.24. EPS for the following year is -$0.21, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.24.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CERS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $186.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $162.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $174.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $130.86M, up 33.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $204.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $212.7M and the low estimate is $192.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.