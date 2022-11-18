Is this a Prime Time To acquire Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) stock

After finishing at $3.35 in the prior trading day, Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) closed at $3.30, down -1.49%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1734618 shares were traded. EXK stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3383 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EXK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 21, 2020, B. Riley FBR started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.75.B. Riley FBR initiated its Buy rating on July 21, 2020, with a $4.75 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXK has reached a high of $5.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2392, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7250.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.40M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.97M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 189.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 188.36M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.40% stake in the company. Shares short for EXK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.61M with a Short Ratio of 5.61M, compared to 4.77M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.1 and $0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.08, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.15 and $0.03.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $42.31M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $44.08M to a low estimate of $40.8M. As of the current estimate, Endeavour Silver Corp.’s year-ago sales were $34.56M, an estimated increase of 22.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $44.24M, a decrease of -8.80% less than the figure of $22.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $50.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $39.8M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $199M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $167.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $183.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $165.32M, up 10.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $166.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $230.43M and the low estimate is $137.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.