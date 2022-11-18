Is this a Prime Time To acquire Gerdau S.A. (GGB) stock

The price of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB) closed at $5.64 in the last session, down -1.23% from day before closing price of $5.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16972351 shares were traded. GGB stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.47.

We take a closer look at GGB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

As of this moment, Gerdau’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03.

Over the past 52 weeks, GGB has reached a high of $6.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.19.

According to the various share statistics, GGB traded on average about 13.54M shares per day over the past 3-months and 15.05M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.69B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 601.79M. Insiders hold about 32.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GGB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.07M with a Short Ratio of 1.78M, compared to 14.29M on Sep 14, 2022.

The forward annual dividend rate for GGB is 0.71, which was 0.42 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.57. The current Payout Ratio is 277.50% for GGB, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 20, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 19, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.44 and $1.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.43. EPS for the following year is $0.67, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.83 and $0.51.

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.82B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.82B to a low estimate of $3.82B. As of the current estimate, Gerdau S.A.’s year-ago sales were $3.7B, an estimated increase of 3.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.48B, a decrease of -21.20% less than the figure of $3.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.48B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.48B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GGB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.04B, down -1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.69B and the low estimate is $12.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -12.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.