Is this a Prime Time To acquire IAA Inc. (IAA) stock

The price of IAA Inc. (NYSE: IAA) closed at $39.80 in the last session, down -0.38% from day before closing price of $39.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1821293 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IAA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 35.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 09, 2022, Guggenheim Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $52.

Barrington Research Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on May 10, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Kamin Peter bought 3,000 shares for $31.93 per share. The transaction valued at 95,790 led to the insider holds 115,096 shares of the business.

Kamin Peter bought 28,000 shares of IAA for $935,480 on Mar 07. The Director now owns 113,878 shares after completing the transaction at $33.41 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Kett John W, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $32.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 161,402 and bolstered with 139,258 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, IAA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IAA has reached a high of $54.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.63.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IAA traded on average about 1.43M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.55M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 133.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.03M. Shares short for IAA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.18M with a Short Ratio of 3.24M, compared to 3.38M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.38% and a Short% of Float of 2.39%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.49, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.38 and $2.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.34. EPS for the following year is $2.42, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.6 and $1.92.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IAA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.84B, up 13.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.23B and the low estimate is $2.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.