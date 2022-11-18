Is this a Prime Time To acquire Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) stock

After finishing at $21.21 in the prior trading day, Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: JAMF) closed at $20.65, down -2.64%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 509069 shares were traded. JAMF stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.44.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of JAMF by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on October 18, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $28 from $26 previously.

On August 05, 2022, Craig Hallum Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $31 to $29.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when LAM LINH sold 1,941 shares for $25.53 per share. The transaction valued at 49,554 led to the insider holds 113,011 shares of the business.

HAGER DEAN sold 30,006 shares of JAMF for $812,923 on Aug 16. The Chief Exec Officer, Director now owns 320,126 shares after completing the transaction at $27.09 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, HAGER DEAN, who serves as the Chief Exec Officer, Director of the company, sold 66,937 shares for $27.07 each. As a result, the insider received 1,812,159 and left with 320,126 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JAMF has reached a high of $40.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.27.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 417.11K shares per day over the past 3-months and 403.6k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 121.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 119.26M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.30% stake in the company. Shares short for JAMF as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.62M with a Short Ratio of 3.72M, compared to 3.63M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.00% and a Short% of Float of 7.87%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.15 and $0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.27, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.39 and $0.2.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $121.91M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $122.5M to a low estimate of $121.6M. As of the current estimate, Jamf Holding Corp.’s year-ago sales were $93.74M, an estimated increase of 30.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $130.04M, an increase of 25.30% less than the figure of $30.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $130.83M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $129.1M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JAMF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $476.97M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $475M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $475.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $366.39M, up 29.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $584.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $610.6M and the low estimate is $568.63M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.