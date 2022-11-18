Is this a Prime Time To acquire Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) stock

After finishing at $28.15 in the prior trading day, Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) closed at $27.74, down -1.46%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 601034 shares were traded. WMG stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.15.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WMG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 39.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 115.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 24.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 24.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on October 11, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $32.

On March 11, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $42.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on March 11, 2022, with a $42 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 30 when Benet Lincoln E sold 10,000 shares for $38.25 per share. The transaction valued at 382,500 led to the insider holds 434,341 shares of the business.

Benet Lincoln E sold 10,000 shares of WMG for $379,700 on Mar 28. The Director now owns 444,341 shares after completing the transaction at $37.97 per share. On Mar 04, another insider, Benet Lincoln E, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $33.20 each. As a result, the insider received 332,000 and left with 454,341 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Warner’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 92.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WMG has reached a high of $45.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.77.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.01M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 514.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.32M. Insiders hold about 16.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.80% stake in the company. Shares short for WMG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.87M with a Short Ratio of 5.39M, compared to 5.03M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.14% and a Short% of Float of 5.44%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, WMG’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.51, compared to 0.64 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.37%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.04 and $0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.9. EPS for the following year is $1.03, with 16 analysts recommending between $1.43 and $0.87.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $1.42B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.48B to a low estimate of $1.39B. As of the current estimate, Warner Music Group Corp.’s year-ago sales were $1.38B, an estimated increase of 3.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WMG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.3B, up 10.30% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.72B and the low estimate is $5.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.