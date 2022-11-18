It’s a good day to be an Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Nomura Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.58, up 1.42% from its previous closing price of $3.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1279837 shares were traded. NMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5100.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NMR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 9.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA sold 15,000 shares for $2.61 per share. The transaction valued at 39,112 led to the insider holds 327,499 shares of the business.

NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA sold 9,995 shares of NMR for $24,288 on Jun 23. The 10% Owner now owns 177,500 shares after completing the transaction at $2.43 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, NOMURA SECURITIES INTERNATIONA, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 5 shares for $0.00 each. As a result, the insider received 0 and left with 187,495 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Nomura’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NMR has reached a high of $4.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3512, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8180.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NMR traded 1.94M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.63M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.00B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.00B. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NMR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.48M with a Short Ratio of 3.22M, compared to 2.55M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 35.00, NMR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.11. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.71.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.