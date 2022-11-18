It’s a good day to be an PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) shareholder

As of close of business last night, PennantPark Investment Corporation’s stock clocked out at $6.11, down -0.49% from its previous closing price of $6.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 522641 shares were traded. PNNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.86.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PNNT’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on November 19, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $7.50 from $6.50 previously.

On July 09, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Perform rating and target price of $7.50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PennantPark’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PNNT has reached a high of $8.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.75.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PNNT traded 206.95K shares on average per day over the past three months and 235.35k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 65.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.49M. Insiders hold about 2.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.29% stake in the company. Shares short for PNNT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 338.85k with a Short Ratio of 0.25M, compared to 296.22k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.52% and a Short% of Float of 0.53%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.54, PNNT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.79%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.12.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.7 and $0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.65. EPS for the following year is $0.72, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.8 and $0.67.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $27.15M. It ranges from a high estimate of $30.09M to a low estimate of $24.86M. As of the current estimate, PennantPark Investment Corporation’s year-ago sales were $23.13M, an estimated increase of 17.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $28.77M, an increase of 27.40% over than the figure of $17.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $30.48M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $26.22M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PNNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $106.13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $100.89M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $103.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $81.59M, up 26.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $120.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $130.83M and the low estimate is $108.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.