It’s a good day to be an Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) shareholder

In the latest session, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) closed at $35.12 down -0.28% from its previous closing price of $35.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 612722 shares were traded. RARE stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.00.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 13, 2022, Guggenheim Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $50.

Evercore ISI Downgraded its Outperform to In-line on August 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $95 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 14 when Dier Mardi sold 1,629 shares for $40.16 per share. The transaction valued at 65,421 led to the insider holds 66,695 shares of the business.

Dier Mardi sold 3,484 shares of RARE for $133,158 on Oct 12. The CFO & Executive Vice President now owns 68,324 shares after completing the transaction at $38.22 per share. On Jun 19, another insider, Harris Erik, who serves as the EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 295 shares for $54.78 each. As a result, the insider received 16,160 and left with 36,160 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RARE has reached a high of $88.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.84.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RARE has traded an average of 734.62K shares per day and 898.66k over the past ten days. A total of 70.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.65M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RARE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.24M with a Short Ratio of 2.96M, compared to 3.12M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.63% and a Short% of Float of 5.88%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.63 and a low estimate of -$3.04, while EPS last year was -$1.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.86, with high estimates of -$0.76 and low estimates of -$2.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.76 and -$9.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$7.99. EPS for the following year is -$6.89, with 17 analysts recommending between -$4.48 and -$8.82.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $96.2M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $118M to a low estimate of $84.7M. As of the current estimate, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $81.65M, an estimated increase of 17.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $104.65M, an increase of 25.50% over than the figure of $17.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $147M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $87M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RARE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $433M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $354.77M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $371.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $351.41M, up 5.80% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $438M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $743.89M and the low estimate is $302.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.