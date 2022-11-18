It’s an appealing income play to consider ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT)

The price of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE: MT) closed at $26.12 in the last session, up 0.62% from day before closing price of $25.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1855699 shares were traded. MT stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.50.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ArcelorMittal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MT has reached a high of $37.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.64.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MT traded on average about 3.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.35M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 892.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 662.16M. Insiders hold about 44.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.83M with a Short Ratio of 4.64M, compared to 5.03M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MT is 0.38, which was 0.30 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.16%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.63%. The current Payout Ratio is 2.80% for MT, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 09, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 21, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.49 and a low estimate of $1.21, while EPS last year was $4.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.85, with high estimates of $1.02 and low estimates of $0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.97 and $10.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.63. EPS for the following year is $3.64, with 5 analysts recommending between $5.99 and $2.4.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $18.36B. It ranges from a high estimate of $18.36B to a low estimate of $18.36B. As of the current estimate, ArcelorMittal S.A.’s year-ago sales were $20.23B, an estimated decrease of -9.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.55B, a decrease of -30.10% less than the figure of -$9.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.55B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $76.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $75.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $76.57B, down -1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $60.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $63.79B and the low estimate is $56.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -19.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.