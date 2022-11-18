It’s an appealing income play to consider Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI)

The price of Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) closed at $87.02 in the last session, up 5.90% from day before closing price of $82.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1029564 shares were traded. SMCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $88.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $82.50.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SMCI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on October 12, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $55.

On September 19, 2022, Susquehanna Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Positive but kept the price unchanged to $55.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when CHAN SHIU LEUNG bought 3,000 shares for $88.88 per share. The transaction valued at 266,640 led to the insider holds 24,475 shares of the business.

CHAN SHIU LEUNG bought 6,000 shares of SMCI for $487,200 on Nov 14. The Director now owns 21,475 shares after completing the transaction at $81.20 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, TUAN SHERMAN, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 421 shares for $78.01 each. As a result, the insider received 32,842 and left with 25,696 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Super’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMCI has reached a high of $89.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.78.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SMCI traded on average about 713.46K shares per day over the past 3-months and 961.44k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 52.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.85M. Insiders hold about 12.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SMCI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.61M with a Short Ratio of 2.80M, compared to 2.21M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.98% and a Short% of Float of 5.63%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.13 and a low estimate of $2.13, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.27, with high estimates of $3.27 and low estimates of $1.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.07 and $7.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.94. EPS for the following year is $7.32, with 4 analysts recommending between $9.2 and $5.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.2B, up 26.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.16B and the low estimate is $6.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.