It’s an appealing income play to consider Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM)

After finishing at $48.57 in the prior trading day, Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE: SLVM) closed at $49.70, up 2.33%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 558417 shares were traded. SLVM stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.78.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SLVM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 07, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $40 to $43.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when CITIGROUP INC sold 4,614,358 shares for $36.25 per share. The transaction valued at 167,270,478 led to the insider holds 15,318 shares of the business.

INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO /NEW/ sold 4,614,358 shares of SLVM for $167,270,478 on Sep 12. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $36.25 per share. On Apr 21, another insider, INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO /NEW/, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 4,132,000 shares for $34.75 each. As a result, the insider received 143,587,000 and left with 4,614,358 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sylvamo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLVM has reached a high of $53.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.57.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 508.56K shares per day over the past 3-months and 563.71k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 44.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.30M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SLVM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.28M with a Short Ratio of 1.36M, compared to 1.42M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.91% and a Short% of Float of 4.21%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.47, with high estimates of $2.96 and low estimates of $1.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.29 and $3.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.43. EPS for the following year is $9.96, with 2 analysts recommending between $11.23 and $8.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLVM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.5B, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.88B and the low estimate is $3.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.