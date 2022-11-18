It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) stock

The closing price of Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE: CPA) was $77.88 for the day, up 4.02% from the previous closing price of $74.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 689704 shares were traded. CPA stock price reached its highest trading level at $79.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.99.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CPA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on October 27, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $120 from $79 previously.

On May 13, 2022, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $96.

HSBC Securities Upgraded its Hold to Buy on February 15, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $104.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Copa’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPA has reached a high of $97.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $55.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 73.14.

Shares Statistics:

CPA traded an average of 252.15K shares per day over the past three months and 271.37k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 41.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.73M. Shares short for CPA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.58M with a Short Ratio of 2.63M, compared to 2.42M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.49% and a Short% of Float of 8.99%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for CPA, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 12, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 26, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 15, 2013 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.77 and a low estimate of $2.48, while EPS last year was $0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.52, with high estimates of $2.92 and low estimates of $1.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.71 and $5.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.91. EPS for the following year is $8.94, with 4 analysts recommending between $10.11 and $7.88.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.39B, up 95.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.24B and the low estimate is $2.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.