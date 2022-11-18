It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) stock

The closing price of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) was $44.28 for the day, up 0.84% from the previous closing price of $43.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3743966 shares were traded. LVS stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.65.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LVS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on July 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $43 to $45.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LVS has reached a high of $48.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.58.

Shares Statistics:

LVS traded an average of 6.99M shares per day over the past three months and 5.76M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 764.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 330.09M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LVS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 15.83M with a Short Ratio of 18.57M, compared to 15.48M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.07% and a Short% of Float of 4.33%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.91 and -$1.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.08. EPS for the following year is $1.16, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.94 and $0.26.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.32B to a low estimate of $1.08B. As of the current estimate, Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s year-ago sales were $1.01B, an estimated increase of 19.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.67B, an increase of 77.20% over than the figure of $19.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.26B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LVS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.23B, up 0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.96B and the low estimate is $6.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 88.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.