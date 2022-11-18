It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) stock

The closing price of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) was $129.48 for the day, down -0.30% from the previous closing price of $129.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 664097 shares were traded. PKG stock price reached its highest trading level at $129.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $127.19.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PKG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on October 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $104 from $144 previously.

On September 16, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Hold and also lowered its target price recommendation from $130 to $112.

UBS Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on February 17, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $127 to $154.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when Mundy Robert P. sold 13,800 shares for $160.30 per share. The transaction valued at 2,212,107 led to the insider holds 38,799 shares of the business.

Harman Donna A. bought 500 shares of PKG for $76,604 on May 25. The Director now owns 2,725 shares after completing the transaction at $153.21 per share. On Apr 27, another insider, Carter Charles J., who serves as the EVP-Mill Ops. of the company, sold 100 shares for $163.00 each. As a result, the insider received 16,300 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Packaging’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PKG has reached a high of $168.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $110.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 120.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 141.62.

Shares Statistics:

PKG traded an average of 752.89K shares per day over the past three months and 927.36k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 92.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.05M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PKG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.3M with a Short Ratio of 2.30M, compared to 2.33M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.46% and a Short% of Float of 2.86%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.58, PKG has a forward annual dividend rate of 5.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.30%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.82.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.65 and a low estimate of $2.22, while EPS last year was $2.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.42, with high estimates of $2.92 and low estimates of $2.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.5 and $11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.1. EPS for the following year is $9.89, with 11 analysts recommending between $11.5 and $8.23.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.2B to a low estimate of $1.9B. As of the current estimate, Packaging Corporation of America’s year-ago sales were $2.04B, an estimated decrease of -0.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.14B, an increase of 4.70% over than the figure of -$0.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.19B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.08B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PKG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.73B, up 11.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.07B and the low estimate is $7.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.