Liberty Global plc (LBTYA) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYA) was $19.62 for the day, down -1.11% from the previous closing price of $19.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2212283 shares were traded. LBTYA stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.20.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LBTYA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 07, 2022, Berenberg Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $30.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Waldron Jason sold 8,138 shares for $21.14 per share. The transaction valued at 172,045 led to the insider holds 103,222 shares of the business.

BRACKEN CHARLES H R sold 32,735 shares of LBTYA for $606,593 on Sep 21. The EVP & CFO now owns 55,342 shares after completing the transaction at $18.53 per share. On Sep 20, another insider, BRACKEN CHARLES H R, who serves as the EVP & CFO of the company, sold 32,265 shares for $19.00 each. As a result, the insider received 613,151 and left with 88,077 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Liberty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LBTYA has reached a high of $29.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.91.

Shares Statistics:

LBTYA traded an average of 1.93M shares per day over the past three months and 2.17M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 477.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 419.23M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.00% stake in the company. Shares short for LBTYA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.2M with a Short Ratio of 5.43M, compared to 2.9M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.07% and a Short% of Float of 4.52%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was $1.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and -$1.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is -$0.45, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.5 and -$1.81.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.74B to a low estimate of $1.69B. As of the current estimate, Liberty Global plc’s year-ago sales were $1.9B, an estimated decrease of -9.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.72B, a decrease of -10.60% less than the figure of -$9.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.74B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.71B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LBTYA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.31B, down -31.30% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.69B and the low estimate is $6.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.