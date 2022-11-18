NatWest Group plc (NWG) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) was $6.10 for the day, up 3.04% from the previous closing price of $5.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1860239 shares were traded. NWG stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.95.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NWG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NatWest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 34.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NWG has reached a high of $7.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.06.

Shares Statistics:

NWG traded an average of 1.78M shares per day over the past three months and 1.77M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.92B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.47B. Insiders hold about 68.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NWG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.2M with a Short Ratio of 1.05M, compared to 4.78M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.06, NWG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.34%. The current Payout Ratio is 27.80% for NWG, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 15, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 24, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 06, 2008 when the company split stock in a 1:20 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.