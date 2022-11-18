NVG (Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE: NVG) closed at $11.70 in the last session, up 1.04% from day before closing price of $11.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1113677 shares were traded. NVG stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.47.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NVG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Nuveen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVG has reached a high of $17.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.57.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NVG traded on average about 695.94K shares per day over the past 3-months and 890.36k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 213.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 213.52M. Shares short for NVG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 17.7k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 435.3k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.01% and a Short% of Float of 0.01%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NVG is 0.65, which was 0.82 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.95%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.17.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.