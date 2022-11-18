Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $18.66 in the prior trading day, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) closed at $18.57, down -0.48%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1612689 shares were traded. PTEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.77.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PTEN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 15, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $22 to $13.50.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on June 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $21 to $22.75.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when Holcomb James Michael sold 58,335 shares for $18.65 per share. The transaction valued at 1,087,948 led to the insider holds 273,108 shares of the business.

Holcomb James Michael sold 16,666 shares of PTEN for $266,823 on Oct 26. The President-Drilling Subsidiary now owns 331,443 shares after completing the transaction at $16.01 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, Holcomb James Michael, who serves as the President-Drilling Subsidiary of the company, sold 8,333 shares for $16.00 each. As a result, the insider received 133,328 and left with 348,109 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTEN has reached a high of $20.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.31.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.70M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.45M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 216.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 212.38M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PTEN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.05M with a Short Ratio of 9.11M, compared to 9.34M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.17% and a Short% of Float of 5.79%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PTEN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.08, compared to 0.32 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.43%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.52.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.47 and -$0.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $1.47, with 13 analysts recommending between $2.18 and -$0.12.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $709.43M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $742.05M to a low estimate of $678M. As of the current estimate, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $466.49M, an estimated increase of 52.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $734.94M, an increase of 44.30% less than the figure of $52.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $776.96M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $601.1M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.36B, up 84.60% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.39B and the low estimate is $2.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.