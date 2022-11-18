PAYA (Paya Holdings Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYA) closed at $7.75 down -6.29% from its previous closing price of $8.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 619722 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Paya Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on January 26, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $10 from $15 previously.

On November 19, 2021, Tigress Financial started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

On August 23, 2021, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $11.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on August 23, 2021, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when WEINER BENJAMIN NICOLAS sold 29,135 shares for $8.62 per share. The transaction valued at 251,088 led to the insider holds 91,040 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Paya’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 106.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PAYA has reached a high of $9.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.26.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PAYA has traded an average of 458.98K shares per day and 667.2k over the past ten days. A total of 126.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.30M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PAYA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.03M with a Short Ratio of 3.14M, compared to 2.77M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.29% and a Short% of Float of 3.49%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.39 and $0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.38. EPS for the following year is $0.44, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.51 and $0.39.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAYA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $283.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $281M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $282.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $249.4M, up 13.10% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $314.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $325.3M and the low estimate is $308.24M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.