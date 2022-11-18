Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Tapestry Inc. (NYSE: TPR) closed at $34.89 in the last session, up 1.57% from day before closing price of $34.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4338727 shares were traded. TPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.53.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TPR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on June 15, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $45 from $30 previously.

On March 15, 2022, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $62.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $50 to $48.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when Dadlani Manesh sold 2,005 shares for $36.81 per share. The transaction valued at 73,804 led to the insider holds 33,681 shares of the business.

Dadlani Manesh sold 5,602 shares of TPR for $206,434 on Aug 25. The VP, Controller and PAO now owns 35,686 shares after completing the transaction at $36.85 per share. On Aug 22, another insider, Glaser Thomas A., who serves as the Chief Operations Officer of the company, sold 39,503 shares for $35.38 each. As a result, the insider received 1,397,766 and left with 243,321 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tapestry’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TPR has reached a high of $47.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.91.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TPR traded on average about 3.76M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.21M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 241.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 240.24M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TPR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.81M with a Short Ratio of 13.06M, compared to 10.47M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.29% and a Short% of Float of 7.10%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TPR is 1.20, which was 0.34 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.98%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.78%. The current Payout Ratio is 32.70% for TPR, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 25, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 04, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.78 and a low estimate of $0.7, while EPS last year was $0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.45, with high estimates of $1.56 and low estimates of $1.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.9 and $3.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.83. EPS for the following year is $4.34, with 21 analysts recommending between $4.7 and $3.86.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.68B, up 3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.51B and the low estimate is $6.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.