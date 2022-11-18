The name AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD) closed at $1.01 up 1.00% from its previous closing price of $1.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1230443 shares were traded. AMTD stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9901.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of AMTD IDEA Group’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.10 and its Current Ratio is at 9.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AMTD’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMTD has reached a high of $12.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2112, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0336.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AMTD has traded an average of 4.86M shares per day and 1.69M over the past ten days. A total of 290.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.76M. Shares short for AMTD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.92M with a Short Ratio of 1.82M, compared to 124.66k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $22M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $22M to a low estimate of $22M. As of the current estimate, AMTD IDEA Group’s year-ago sales were $33.07M, an estimated decrease of -33.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.6M, a decrease of -1.70% over than the figure of -$33.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $37.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $37.6M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMTD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $89.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $89.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $89.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $144.22M, down -38.00% from the average estimate.