The name Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Banco Bradesco S.A.’s stock clocked out at $2.86, up 2.51% from its previous closing price of $2.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 70574906 shares were traded. BBD stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7600.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BBD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 15, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $5 to $3.50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Banco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBD has reached a high of $4.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6648, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7923.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BBD traded 37.46M shares on average per day over the past three months and 70.45M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 5.32B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.32B. Insiders hold about 35.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BBD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 30.53M with a Short Ratio of 18.03M, compared to 18.97M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.60, BBD has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 21.65%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.54. The current Payout Ratio is 118.80% for BBD, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 08, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 02, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 18, 2021 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.51 and $0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.5. EPS for the following year is $0.56, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.61 and $0.5.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $5.63B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.65B to a low estimate of $5.62B. As of the current estimate, Banco Bradesco S.A.’s year-ago sales were $5.04B, an estimated increase of 11.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.85B, a decrease of -5.70% less than the figure of $11.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.97B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.73B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.15B, up 2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.36B and the low estimate is $23.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.