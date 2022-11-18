The name Cummins Inc. (CMI) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Cummins Inc.’s stock clocked out at $248.38, down -0.64% from its previous closing price of $249.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 886717 shares were traded. CMI stock price reached its highest trading level at $248.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $241.62.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CMI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 161.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 20, 2022, Bernstein Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $238 to $190.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when ChangDiaz Franklin R sold 3,200 shares for $249.34 per share. The transaction valued at 797,887 led to the insider holds 1,642 shares of the business.

Di Leo Allen Bruno V sold 950 shares of CMI for $237,786 on Nov 16. The Director now owns 7,431 shares after completing the transaction at $250.30 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, Barner Sharon R, who serves as the VP – Chief Administrative Off. of the company, sold 2,442 shares for $251.76 each. As a result, the insider received 614,808 and left with 16,348 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cummins’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMI has reached a high of $254.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $184.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 224.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 211.45.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CMI traded 901.22K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.31M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 141.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.43M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CMI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.31M with a Short Ratio of 3.56M, compared to 2.85M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.35% and a Short% of Float of 2.35%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 5.28, CMI has a forward annual dividend rate of 6.28. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.13%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.63%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.72. The current Payout Ratio is 33.10% for CMI, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 16, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 02, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 19 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.06 and a low estimate of $4.62, while EPS last year was $3.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.63, with high estimates of $5.21 and low estimates of $4.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $19.22 and $16.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.64. EPS for the following year is $19.79, with 25 analysts recommending between $22.76 and $14.95.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 17 analysts expect revenue to total $6.8B. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.51B to a low estimate of $6.12B. As of the current estimate, Cummins Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.87B, an estimated increase of 15.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.87B, an increase of 17.50% over than the figure of $15.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.69B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.32B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.02B, up 10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.28B and the low estimate is $24.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.