The name Euronav NV (EURN) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Euronav NV’s stock clocked out at $20.27, up 2.43% from its previous closing price of $19.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1522548 shares were traded. EURN stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.41.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EURN’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 06, 2022, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $14 to $20.

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $14.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on July 21, 2022, with a $14 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Euronav’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 202.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EURN has reached a high of $20.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.64.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EURN traded 1.18M shares on average per day over the past three months and 978.34k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 201.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 120.13M. Insiders hold about 54.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EURN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.67M with a Short Ratio of 2.67M, compared to 2.64M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.32% and a Short% of Float of 1.50%.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.66%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.04.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.58, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.86 and -$1.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.37. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.92 and -$0.85.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $92.73M. It ranges from a high estimate of $152M to a low estimate of $61M. As of the current estimate, Euronav NV’s year-ago sales were $225.12M, an estimated decrease of -58.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $184.66M, an increase of 33.40% over than the figure of -$58.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $312.82M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $112M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EURN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $647M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $347M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $512.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.23B, down -58.40% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $858.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.28B and the low estimate is $531.97M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 67.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.