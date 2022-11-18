The name Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) closed at $4.19 down -1.87% from its previous closing price of $4.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2425194 shares were traded. JOBY stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1200.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Joby Aviation Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 38.30 and its Current Ratio is at 38.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 28, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $7.

On April 11, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $8.Deutsche Bank initiated its Hold rating on April 11, 2022, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 13 when DeHoff Kate sold 8,500 shares for $4.09 per share. The transaction valued at 34,765 led to the insider holds 120,241 shares of the business.

Allison Eric sold 28,325 shares of JOBY for $115,849 on Oct 13. The Head of Product now owns 206,666 shares after completing the transaction at $4.09 per share. On Oct 04, another insider, Field Matthew, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 11,515 shares for $4.45 each. As a result, the insider received 51,242 and left with 122,384 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JOBY has reached a high of $9.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.6548, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.1445.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, JOBY has traded an average of 3.37M shares per day and 3.53M over the past ten days. A total of 583.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 359.37M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.70% stake in the company. Shares short for JOBY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 32.37M with a Short Ratio of 31.26M, compared to 29.58M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.33% and a Short% of Float of 14.24%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.42 and -$0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.52. EPS for the following year is -$0.61, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.48 and -$0.82.