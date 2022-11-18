The name The Western Union Company (WU) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, The Western Union Company’s stock clocked out at $13.93, up 0.65% from its previous closing price of $13.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3947406 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.86. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Wolfe Research Downgraded its Peer Perform to Underperform on July 20, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when JOERRES JEFFREY A bought 7,745 shares for $12.84 per share. The transaction valued at 99,463 led to the insider holds 167,337 shares of the business.

Cebollero David sold 587 shares of WU for $10,214 on May 05. The Interim Chief Legal Officer now owns 14,221 shares after completing the transaction at $17.40 per share. On Feb 23, another insider, Cebollero David, who serves as the Interim Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 2,221 shares for $19.45 each. As a result, the insider received 43,198 and left with 6,125 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WU has reached a high of $20.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.53.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WU traded 5.05M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 386.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 383.37M. Shares short for WU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 32.57M with a Short Ratio of 31.07M, compared to 34.46M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.44% and a Short% of Float of 11.58%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.90, WU has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.94. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.73%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.16.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 19 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.84 and $1.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.8. EPS for the following year is $1.63, with 20 analysts recommending between $1.87 and $1.48.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.07B, down -12.10% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.37B and the low estimate is $3.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.