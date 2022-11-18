There are many powerful catalysts in the market: B&G Foods Inc. (BGS) can be one of them

B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE: BGS) closed the day trading at $13.10 down -2.89% from the previous closing price of $13.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1378672 shares were traded. BGS stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.84.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BGS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on June 14, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $23 from $25 previously.

On November 05, 2021, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $27.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on March 22, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $31.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when Wenner David L bought 20,000 shares for $14.01 per share. The transaction valued at 280,294 led to the insider holds 760,392 shares of the business.

POE ALFRED sold 13,875 shares of BGS for $286,658 on Sep 13. The Director now owns 34,007 shares after completing the transaction at $20.66 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BGS has reached a high of $34.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.27.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BGS traded about 1.14M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BGS traded about 1.81M shares per day. A total of 71.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.65M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BGS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.59M with a Short Ratio of 11.26M, compared to 10.79M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.57% and a Short% of Float of 24.18%.

Dividends & Splits

BGS’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.76, up from 1.90 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 14.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.60.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.09 and $1.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.06. EPS for the following year is $1.37, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.67 and $1.18.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $533.2M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $566M to a low estimate of $522.69M. As of the current estimate, B&G Foods Inc.’s year-ago sales were $514.97M, an estimated increase of 3.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $591.07M, an increase of 3.40% less than the figure of $3.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $622M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $582.65M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BGS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.06B, up 3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.31B and the low estimate is $2.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.