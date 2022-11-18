There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NLTX) can be one of them

The closing price of Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NLTX) was $0.42 for the day, up 4.40% from the previous closing price of $0.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0177 from its previous closing price. On the day, 823224 shares were traded. NLTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4595 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3750.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NLTX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.80 and its Current Ratio is at 12.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 06, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.

On September 23, 2020, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $25.Robert W. Baird initiated its Outperform rating on September 23, 2020, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when Smith Sean Michael sold 1,655 shares for $0.99 per share. The transaction valued at 1,641 led to the insider holds 6,776 shares of the business.

Patel Priti sold 5,538 shares of NLTX for $6,749 on May 02. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 6,462 shares after completing the transaction at $1.22 per share.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NLTX has reached a high of $6.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6710, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3026.

Shares Statistics:

NLTX traded an average of 162.64K shares per day over the past three months and 357.57k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 55.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.46M. Insiders hold about 21.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NLTX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 354.32k with a Short Ratio of 0.39M, compared to 534.67k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.83% and a Short% of Float of 1.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of -$0.23 and low estimates of -$0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.03 and -$1.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.17. EPS for the following year is -$1.26, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.92 and -$1.76.