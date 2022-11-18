There are many powerful catalysts in the market: VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) can be one of them

The closing price of VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) was $5.37 for the day, up 1.13% from the previous closing price of $5.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1585493 shares were traded. EGY stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.12.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EGY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 24, 2021, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on March 24, 2021, with a $4 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Bain Ronald Y bought 4,250 shares for $5.55 per share. The transaction valued at 23,588 led to the insider holds 24,808 shares of the business.

Maxwell George W.M. bought 20,000 shares of EGY for $111,400 on Nov 15. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 128,840 shares after completing the transaction at $5.57 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, FAWTHROP ANDREW LAWRENCE, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 35,000 shares for $5.53 each. As a result, the insider received 193,550 and left with 332,559 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, VAALCO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EGY has reached a high of $8.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.93.

Shares Statistics:

EGY traded an average of 2.27M shares per day over the past three months and 1.89M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 108.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.12M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.50% stake in the company. Shares short for EGY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.12M with a Short Ratio of 3.07M, compared to 5.68M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.77% and a Short% of Float of 3.81%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for EGY, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 21, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 22, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 11, 2003 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.06 and $1.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.91. EPS for the following year is $1.91, with 2 analysts recommending between $2.44 and $1.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EGY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $323.68M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $323.68M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $323.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $171.05M, up 89.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $442.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $442.42M and the low estimate is $442.42M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.