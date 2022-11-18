There is a good chance Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $42.80 in the prior trading day, Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) closed at $42.52, down -0.65%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 925086 shares were traded. CPE stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.06.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CPE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 580.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 06, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform but kept the price unchanged to $75.

ROTH Capital Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on April 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $80.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Kimmeridge Energy Management C sold 6,500,000 shares for $56.65 per share. The transaction valued at 368,225,000 led to the insider holds 5,200,780 shares of the business.

Blackstone Holdings III L.P. sold 200,000 shares of CPE for $12,399,037 on Apr 18. The Former 10% Owner now owns 5,935,002 shares after completing the transaction at $62.00 per share. On Apr 18, another insider, BPP HoldCo LLC, who serves as the Former 10% Owner of the company, sold 200,000 shares for $62.00 each. As a result, the insider received 12,399,037 and left with 5,935,002 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Callon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CPE is 2.71, which has changed by -18.38% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -15.73% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CPE has reached a high of $66.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.12.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.47M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.81M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 61.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.38M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CPE as of Oct 30, 2022 were 6.6M with a Short Ratio of 6.60M, compared to 6.65M on Sep 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.71% and a Short% of Float of 19.31%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for CPE, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 09, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 25, 1998. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 09, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.18 and a low estimate of $3.7, while EPS last year was $2.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.02, with high estimates of $5.09 and low estimates of $3.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.13 and $14.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.31. EPS for the following year is $16.05, with 11 analysts recommending between $18.5 and $12.37.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $691.98M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $866M to a low estimate of $592M. As of the current estimate, Callon Petroleum Company’s year-ago sales were $552.56M, an estimated increase of 25.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $698.98M, an increase of 1.00% less than the figure of $25.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $840M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $577M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.05B, up 37.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.2B and the low estimate is $2.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.