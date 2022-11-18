There is a good chance International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) closed at $146.09 in the last session, up 1.09% from day before closing price of $144.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3949672 shares were traded. IBM stock price reached its highest trading level at $146.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $143.25.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IBM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 76.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on October 20, 2022, Reiterated its Sell rating but revised its target price to $111 from $112 previously.

On October 20, 2022, Evercore ISI reiterated its In-line rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $125 to $135.

Credit Suisse reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on October 20, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $158 to $155.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when FARR DAVID N bought 1,000 shares for $125.00 per share. The transaction valued at 125,000 led to the insider holds 1,000 shares of the business.

Del Bene Robert F sold 1,600 shares of IBM for $222,465 on Jun 02. The VP, Controller now owns 15,062 shares after completing the transaction at $139.04 per share. On May 19, another insider, INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINE, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 22,301,536 shares for $13.95 each. As a result, the insider received 311,106,427 and left with 22,301,536 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, International’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 90.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IBM has reached a high of $146.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $114.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 129.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 131.83.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IBM traded on average about 4.50M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.71M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 904.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 903.32M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.80% stake in the company. Shares short for IBM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 26.82M with a Short Ratio of 28.96M, compared to 25.76M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.97% and a Short% of Float of 2.97%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for IBM is 6.60, which was 6.52 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.51%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.89%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.78. The current Payout Ratio is 463.20% for IBM, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 09, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 26, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.64 and a low estimate of $3.49, while EPS last year was $3.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.66, with high estimates of $1.98 and low estimates of $1.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.32 and $8.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.11. EPS for the following year is $9.64, with 16 analysts recommending between $10.49 and $8.32.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $16.37B. It ranges from a high estimate of $16.55B to a low estimate of $16.23B. As of the current estimate, International Business Machines Corporation’s year-ago sales were $16.7B, an estimated decrease of -2.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.06B, a decrease of -1.00% over than the figure of -$2.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.4B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.76B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IBM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $60.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $60.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $60.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $57.35B, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $60.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $61.49B and the low estimate is $59.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.