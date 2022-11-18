There Is Still Room For Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) closed the day trading at $99.30 down -4.91% from the previous closing price of $104.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5164891 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ABNB, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on October 05, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $143.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when BALOGH ARISTOTLE N sold 2,500 shares for $109.11 per share. The transaction valued at 272,775 led to the insider holds 230,981 shares of the business.

Gebbia Joseph sold 250,000 shares of ABNB for $26,739,653 on Nov 14. The Director now owns 750,101 shares after completing the transaction at $106.96 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, BALOGH ARISTOTLE N, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $111.00 each. As a result, the insider received 277,500 and left with 233,481 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Airbnb’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABNB has reached a high of $212.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $86.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 110.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 126.54.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ABNB traded about 6.07M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ABNB traded about 6.85M shares per day. A total of 638.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 383.22M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ABNB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 18.26M with a Short Ratio of 17.01M, compared to 18.3M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.85% and a Short% of Float of 4.65%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 26 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.67 and a low estimate of $1.14, while EPS last year was $1.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.92 and $1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.23. EPS for the following year is $2.58, with 27 analysts recommending between $3.59 and $1.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 38 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABNB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.99B, up 38.20% from the average estimate. Based on 38 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.62B and the low estimate is $8.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.