There Is Still Room For NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE: NXE) closed the day trading at $4.35 down -1.14% from the previous closing price of $4.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2048468 shares were traded. NXE stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.3600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.2300.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NXE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.30 and its Current Ratio is at 8.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NXE has reached a high of $6.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0830, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4606.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NXE traded about 2.97M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NXE traded about 2.72M shares per day. A total of 479.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 400.28M. Insiders hold about 15.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.06% stake in the company. Shares short for NXE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 16.93M with a Short Ratio of 16.11M, compared to 17.38M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.07 and -$0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.07. EPS for the following year is -$0.05, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.05.