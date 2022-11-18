There Is Still Room For Qudian Inc. (QD) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) was $0.85 for the day, down -5.56% from the previous closing price of $0.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 551644 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of QD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.00 and its Current Ratio is at 12.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QD has reached a high of $2.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8960, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9836.

Shares Statistics:

QD traded an average of 541.83K shares per day over the past three months and 537.9k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 248.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.32M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.70% stake in the company. Shares short for QD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.06M with a Short Ratio of 3.08M, compared to 3.55M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.13. EPS for the following year is -$0.04, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.04 and -$0.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $74.35M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $74.35M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $74.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $247.09M, down -69.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $50.44M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $50.44M and the low estimate is $50.44M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -32.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.