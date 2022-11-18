There Is Still Room For Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) closed the day trading at $21.14 up 0.86% from the previous closing price of $20.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 603785 shares were traded. SNDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.72.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SNDX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.20 and its Current Ratio is at 17.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 11, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $31.

On February 15, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $37.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on February 15, 2022, with a $37 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 06 when Katkin Keith sold 29,899 shares for $25.90 per share. The transaction valued at 774,411 led to the insider holds 32,000 shares of the business.

Metzger Michael A sold 16,231 shares of SNDX for $410,508 on Oct 06. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 17,659 shares after completing the transaction at $25.29 per share. On Oct 04, another insider, Katkin Keith, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 360 shares for $25.00 each. As a result, the insider received 9,000 and left with 32,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNDX has reached a high of $26.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.53.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SNDX traded about 700.21K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SNDX traded about 1.01M shares per day. A total of 60.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.91M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SNDX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.48M with a Short Ratio of 4.07M, compared to 4.6M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.91% and a Short% of Float of 8.02%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.6 and a low estimate of -$0.66, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.78, with high estimates of -$0.64 and low estimates of -$0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.63 and -$3.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.79. EPS for the following year is -$3, with 7 analysts recommending between -$2.76 and -$3.32.