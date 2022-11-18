There Is Still Room For Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA) closed the day trading at $2.50 down -21.63% from the previous closing price of $3.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.6900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4159084 shares were traded. TNYA stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2700.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TNYA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.90 and its Current Ratio is at 9.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on June 15, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 26 when Hoey Timothy sold 1,353 shares for $10.13 per share. The transaction valued at 13,706 led to the insider holds 198,646 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TNYA has reached a high of $22.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9764, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.9444.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TNYA traded about 144.91K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TNYA traded about 229.17k shares per day. A total of 41.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.77M. Insiders hold about 6.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TNYA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.5M with a Short Ratio of 1.30M, compared to 1.52M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.64% and a Short% of Float of 6.82%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.55 and a low estimate of -$0.75, while EPS last year was -$0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.59, with high estimates of -$0.51 and low estimates of -$0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.53 and -$2.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.68. EPS for the following year is -$2.52, with 4 analysts recommending between -$2.16 and -$3.05.