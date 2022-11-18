There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Zomedica Corp. (ZOM).

In the latest session, Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) closed at $0.21 down -3.29% from its previous closing price of $0.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0073 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5892429 shares were traded. ZOM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2239 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2120.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Zomedica Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 42.40 and its Current Ratio is at 43.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when POWERS JOHNNY D bought 250,000 shares for $0.45 per share. The transaction valued at 112,500 led to the insider holds 1,500,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZOM has reached a high of $0.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2232, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2676.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ZOM has traded an average of 8.34M shares per day and 7.39M over the past ten days. A total of 979.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 965.42M. Insiders hold about 1.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ZOM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 89.39M with a Short Ratio of 87.47M, compared to 85.71M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.12% and a Short% of Float of 9.24%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.21M and the low estimate is $15.21M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 243.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.