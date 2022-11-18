There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX: SVM) closed the day trading at $2.66 down -2.21% from the previous closing price of $2.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1296675 shares were traded. SVM stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5900.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SVM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 11, 2020, Alliance Global Partners Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $4.50.

Alliance Global Partners Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 12, 2019, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $4.25 to $4.35.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Silvercorp’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SVM has reached a high of $4.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4560, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8918.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SVM traded about 1.78M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SVM traded about 1.42M shares per day. A total of 176.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 168.93M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SVM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.01M with a Short Ratio of 2.01M, compared to 5.35M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

SVM’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.03, up from 0.03 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.71.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.2 and $0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.19. EPS for the following year is $0.16, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.19 and $0.13.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SVM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $213.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $186M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $203.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $217.92M, down -6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $194.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $200.9M and the low estimate is $189.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.