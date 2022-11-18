There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC)

The closing price of Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) was $54.90 for the day, up 2.41% from the previous closing price of $53.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2601861 shares were traded. YUMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.41.

Ratios:

Our analysis of YUMC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 46.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 06, 2021, Atlantic Equities started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $72.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Huang Johnson sold 6,317 shares for $55.00 per share. The transaction valued at 347,435 led to the insider holds 45,698 shares of the business.

Yuen Aiken sold 2,298 shares of YUMC for $121,334 on Nov 14. The Chief People Officer now owns 8,654 shares after completing the transaction at $52.80 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Zhang Leila, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 1,176 shares for $53.51 each. As a result, the insider received 62,933 and left with 8,399 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Yum’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YUMC has reached a high of $55.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.81.

Shares Statistics:

YUMC traded an average of 2.54M shares per day over the past three months and 3.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 420.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 401.23M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.10% stake in the company. Shares short for YUMC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.7M with a Short Ratio of 11.72M, compared to 10.21M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.79% and a Short% of Float of 2.79%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.24, YUMC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.16%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.5 and $6.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.12. EPS for the following year is $13.43, with 11 analysts recommending between $16.01 and $10.36.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YUMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $84.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $73.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $79.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $77.23B, up 2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $91.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $98.09B and the low estimate is $83.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.