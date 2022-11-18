This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO)

In the latest session, Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) closed at $3.69 up 2.50% from its previous closing price of $3.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 981657 shares were traded. ALTO stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4700.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Alto Ingredients Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 20 when Kandris Michael D bought 12,415 shares for $4.06 per share. The transaction valued at 50,405 led to the insider holds 548,784 shares of the business.

NATHAN GILBERT E bought 20,000 shares of ALTO for $80,800 on May 20. The Director now owns 483,800 shares after completing the transaction at $4.04 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, NATHAN GILBERT E, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $4.96 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,600 and bolstered with 463,800 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Alto’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALTO has reached a high of $7.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9142, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.8046.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ALTO has traded an average of 1.53M shares per day and 1.24M over the past ten days. A total of 73.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.47M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ALTO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.3M with a Short Ratio of 2.73M, compared to 7.48M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.45% and a Short% of Float of 4.60%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.47 and $0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.33. EPS for the following year is $0.63, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.78 and $0.48.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $311.44M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $328.07M to a low estimate of $294.8M. As of the current estimate, Alto Ingredients Inc.’s year-ago sales were $267.01M, an estimated increase of 16.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $325.06M, a decrease of -15.70% less than the figure of $16.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $335.22M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $314.9M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALTO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.21B, up 8.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.25B and the low estimate is $1.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.