This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF)

In the latest session, CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) closed at $102.16 down -0.53% from its previous closing price of $102.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1608860 shares were traded. CF stock price reached its highest trading level at $103.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $100.28.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on October 03, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $135 from $110 previously.

On August 10, 2022, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $103 to $120.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 03, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $117.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when Noonan Anne P sold 3,000 shares for $118.64 per share. The transaction valued at 355,920 led to the insider holds 26,411 shares of the business.

Frost Bert A sold 20,964 shares of CF for $2,348,098 on Aug 24. The Sr.VP,Sales,Mkt Dev & Supp Chn now owns 41,424 shares after completing the transaction at $112.01 per share. On Aug 24, another insider, Will W Anthony, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 102,520 shares for $110.16 each. As a result, the insider received 11,293,800 and left with 322,916 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CF’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CF has reached a high of $119.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $57.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 102.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 96.42.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CF has traded an average of 2.70M shares per day and 2.99M over the past ten days. A total of 200.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 195.34M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CF as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.62M with a Short Ratio of 5.04M, compared to 5.8M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.82% and a Short% of Float of 3.70%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CF is 1.60, from 1.20 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.50%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.67. The current Payout Ratio is 9.10% for CF, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 17, 2015 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 14 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.75 and a low estimate of $1.97, while EPS last year was -$0.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.8, with high estimates of $6.19 and low estimates of $3.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $19.57 and $15.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $18.2. EPS for the following year is $14.43, with 18 analysts recommending between $20.34 and $7.83.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.54B, up 78.40% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.1B and the low estimate is $7.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -15.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.