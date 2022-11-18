This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS)

As of close of business last night, NerdWallet Inc.’s stock clocked out at $13.71, up 7.61% from its previous closing price of $12.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1214262 shares were traded. NRDS stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.29.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NRDS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 29, 2021, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.

On November 29, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $30.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on November 29, 2021, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Yuann Kevin sold 1,500 shares for $13.14 per share. The transaction valued at 19,710 led to the insider holds 210,203 shares of the business.

Yuann Kevin sold 1,500 shares of NRDS for $16,920 on Oct 11. The Chief Business Officer now owns 211,703 shares after completing the transaction at $11.28 per share. On Sep 12, another insider, Yuann Kevin, who serves as the Chief Business Officer of the company, sold 1,500 shares for $11.27 each. As a result, the insider received 16,905 and left with 213,203 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NRDS has reached a high of $27.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.66.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NRDS traded 309.55K shares on average per day over the past three months and 756.07k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 73.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.70M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NRDS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.42M with a Short Ratio of 1.84M, compared to 1.62M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.28% and a Short% of Float of 7.56%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.4 and -$0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.46. EPS for the following year is -$0.16, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.04 and -$0.33.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NRDS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $528M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $497.26M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $521.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $379.6M, up 37.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $619.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $654M and the low estimate is $580.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.