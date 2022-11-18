This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR)

As of close of business last night, Rekor Systems Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.92, down -8.90% from its previous closing price of $1.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0899 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1109062 shares were traded. REKR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8400.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of REKR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on February 11, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Arctis Global LLC bought 243,902 shares for $2.15 per share. The transaction valued at 523,804 led to the insider holds 6,089,591 shares of the business.

Hen Eyal bought 1,000 shares of REKR for $6,200 on Dec 13. The CFO now owns 59,034 shares after completing the transaction at $6.20 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REKR has reached a high of $8.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0130, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4433.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that REKR traded 265.76K shares on average per day over the past three months and 157.83k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.07M. Insiders hold about 13.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.30% stake in the company. Shares short for REKR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.46M with a Short Ratio of 2.32M, compared to 2.68M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.59% and a Short% of Float of 5.08%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.03 and -$1.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.11. EPS for the following year is -$0.66, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.42 and -$0.87.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $6.75M. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.67M to a low estimate of $5M. As of the current estimate, Rekor Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.01M, an estimated increase of 34.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.56M, an increase of 137.10% over than the figure of $34.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.62M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.8M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for REKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.14M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.74M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.29M, up 55.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $39.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $44.95M and the low estimate is $31.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 77.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.