Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of BRF S.A. (BRFS)

BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) closed the day trading at $1.97 down -5.29% from the previous closing price of $2.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6621643 shares were traded. BRFS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9050.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BRFS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRFS has reached a high of $4.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5746, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9766.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BRFS traded about 3.42M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BRFS traded about 3.84M shares per day. A total of 1.08B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 722.15M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BRFS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.9M with a Short Ratio of 9.53M, compared to 12.82M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.17 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.13, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.39 and -$0.03.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $2.58B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.62B to a low estimate of $2.54B. As of the current estimate, BRF S.A.’s year-ago sales were $2.37B, an estimated increase of 8.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.84B, an increase of 15.60% over than the figure of $8.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.93B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.75B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRFS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.96B, up 13.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.19B and the low estimate is $10.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.