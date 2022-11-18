Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Despegar.com Corp. (DESP)

Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE: DESP) closed the day trading at $5.97 down -3.40% from the previous closing price of $6.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 634037 shares were traded. DESP stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.30.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DESP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 25, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $15.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its Sector Weight to Overweight on March 16, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $23.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DESP has reached a high of $12.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.88.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DESP traded about 316.74K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DESP traded about 253.55k shares per day. A total of 71.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.65M. Insiders hold about 15.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DESP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 818.84k with a Short Ratio of 0.79M, compared to 698.22k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.24% and a Short% of Float of 1.76%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.43 and -$0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.51. EPS for the following year is $0.29, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.41 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DESP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $554.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $538.95M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $546.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $322.84M, up 69.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $656.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $682.6M and the low estimate is $642.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.