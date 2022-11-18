Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Fox Corporation (FOXA)

The closing price of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) was $30.63 for the day, up 0.46% from the previous closing price of $30.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2069639 shares were traded. FOXA stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.09.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FOXA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on October 17, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $34 from $50 previously.

On October 17, 2022, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $41 to $36.

Argus Upgraded its Hold to Buy on October 06, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $43.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when MURDOCH LACHLAN K bought 126,773 shares for $36.50 per share. The transaction valued at 4,627,214 led to the insider holds 815,335 shares of the business.

MURDOCH LACHLAN K sold 126,773 shares of FOXA for $4,627,214 on Aug 15. The Executive Chair, CEO now owns 152 shares after completing the transaction at $36.50 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fox’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FOXA has reached a high of $44.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.18.

Shares Statistics:

FOXA traded an average of 2.97M shares per day over the past three months and 3.2M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 550.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 434.03M. Shares short for FOXA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.61M with a Short Ratio of 8.16M, compared to 10.32M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.94% and a Short% of Float of 4.85%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.46, FOXA has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.50. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.51%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.68%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.28 and a low estimate of $0.97, while EPS last year was $1.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.67 and $3.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.48. EPS for the following year is $3.2, with 21 analysts recommending between $3.54 and $2.39.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FOXA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.97B, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.57B and the low estimate is $14.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.