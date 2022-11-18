Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) closed the day trading at $54.44 down -1.38% from the previous closing price of $55.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3191791 shares were traded. OVV stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.10.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OVV, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 704.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on October 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $57 from $58 previously.

On October 19, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $75.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 19, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $65 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when RICKS THOMAS G sold 19,231 shares for $59.50 per share. The transaction valued at 1,144,244 led to the insider holds 116,269 shares of the business.

Mayson Howard John sold 550 shares of OVV for $32,052 on Jun 01. The Director now owns 27,003 shares after completing the transaction at $58.28 per share. On May 27, another insider, Mayson Howard John, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,450 shares for $54.26 each. As a result, the insider received 78,679 and left with 27,553 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ovintiv’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OVV has reached a high of $63.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.27.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OVV traded about 3.67M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OVV traded about 4.19M shares per day. A total of 252.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 247.19M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.40% stake in the company. Shares short for OVV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.79M with a Short Ratio of 5.71M, compared to 6.37M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.67% and a Short% of Float of 3.01%.

Dividends & Splits

OVV’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.00, up from 0.42 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.76%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.91%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.82. The current Payout Ratio is 5.90% for OVV, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 26, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.59 and a low estimate of $1.6, while EPS last year was $1.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.21, with high estimates of $2.73 and low estimates of $1.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.61 and $7.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.63. EPS for the following year is $15.49, with 17 analysts recommending between $21 and $10.18.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $2.65B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.94B to a low estimate of $1.76B. As of the current estimate, Ovintiv Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.93B, an estimated increase of 37.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.68B, a decrease of -19.70% less than the figure of $37.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.21B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.72B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OVV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.66B, up 28.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.91B and the low estimate is $9.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.