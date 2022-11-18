Update from Fox Corporation (FOX): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOX) was $28.84 for the day, down -0.07% from the previous closing price of $28.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 994739 shares were traded. FOX stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.45.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FOX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when MURDOCH LACHLAN K bought 126,773 shares for $36.50 per share. The transaction valued at 4,627,214 led to the insider holds 815,335 shares of the business.

MURDOCH LACHLAN K sold 126,773 shares of FOX for $4,627,214 on Aug 15. The Executive Chair, CEO now owns 152 shares after completing the transaction at $36.50 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fox’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FOX has reached a high of $40.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.51.

Shares Statistics:

FOX traded an average of 1.32M shares per day over the past three months and 1.35M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 240.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 136.55M. Insiders hold about 43.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.88% stake in the company. Shares short for FOX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.08M with a Short Ratio of 1.73M, compared to 1.75M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.38% and a Short% of Float of 1.51%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.46, FOX has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.50. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.59%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.79%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.49, while EPS last year was $0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.24 and $1.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.05. EPS for the following year is $2.35, with 1 analysts recommending between $2.35 and $2.35.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.84B to a low estimate of $7.84B. As of the current estimate, Fox Corporation’s year-ago sales were $7.42B, an estimated increase of 5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.37B, an increase of 5.50% less than the figure of $5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.37B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.37B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FOX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.4B, up 3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $34.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34.86B and the low estimate is $34.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.